Wednesday Morning Practice session at Mountain View (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Please be advised that the East Room will no longer be available to us. It will only be used by the MountainView Bar and Grill. All activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.
We will let you know when the situation changes.
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView (12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
Open Mah Jongg Thursday Night (Second & Third Thursday Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Please be advised that the Cactus Room will no longer be available to us.
All activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely. We will let you know when the situation changes. Stay well and safe.
Thank you for your patience and support during these difficult times.