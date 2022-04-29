Did you make it? Community Circle Players’ stage production of the comedy THE CURIOUS SAVAGE, written by award-winning playwright John Patrick of “Three Coins in a Fountain” and “High Society” fame, delighted SaddleBrooke audiences this March. “CCP’s dinner + theatre show was great!”

Hope you had a chance to watch eccentric (hence, curious) Mrs. Savage be committed to a sanatorium by her “normal” stepchildren and then witness the heart-warming support offered by the Cloisters’ psychiatric staff and residents. CCP producer Tim Morsani promised that audiences would both laugh a lot and get a bit misty eyed. He was right.

Who will ever forget the compulsive liar, one eyed-bear, and violin screeches? No doubt you also remember cast members pacing along the edges of the rug, announcing “I hate everything,” and frantically searching for Mrs. Savage’s financial papers.

In the director’s chair, CCP co-founder Susan Sterling led the wonderful cast of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. CCP veteran Connie Ward played crafty and kindhearted widow Ethel Savage, and the roles of her Savage family members were filled by Jim Burke, Monica Gustafson, and Al Weigel. Mark Albrecht, Fran Berman, Marilyn Ginther, Patti Gregory-Burke, Carol Henry, Karen Moore, and Jay Schweitzer portrayed the Cloisters’ “guests” and staff. What a talented group!

Hats off, too, to the production team providing lights, audio, sets, costumes, props, makeup, photos and publicity.

Here is just a sample of the feedback received: “Congratulations! You were amazing.... My table had loads of fun with the dinner theater format ….” “Just wanted to tell you how much we enjoyed the play. You and the entire cast did a fabulous job and I hope there will be more in the future! We are quite lucky to live in a community that can offer this type of entertainment! PS, your costumes were great!”