Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView
(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Due to COVID-19 all activity rooms at the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.
We will let you know when the situation changes.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView
(12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
Due to COVID-19 all activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.
We will let you know when the situation changes.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday Night Open Mah Jongg
(Second and Third Thursday Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Due to COVID-19 all activity rooms in the MV Club House remain closed indefinitely.
We will let you know when the situation changes.
Thank you for your patience and support during these difficult times.
Any questions? Call Seena at (520) 818-2218.