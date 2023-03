I am the Northern Lights,

I am the midnight sun,

I am the winter cold,

and the summer fun.

I am Alaska and I say,

“Welcome son!”

My people are my warmth

my animals, my sole and heart.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Love me,

Let me set you free.

For I am Alaska—

where love, beauty, and friendship

abound within the depths of me.

Yes, I am Alaska.

Become a part of me.