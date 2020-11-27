Columnist Note: I am grateful and honored to win the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club Second Place Award for Community Column Writers from my fellow journalist in the Copper State. As a writer and passenger in life, I have always and forever felt my mothers' foot in the middle of my back. She believed that I could accomplish everything she thought I could. I respectfully dedicate this accomplishment to Mary Elizabeth, the librarian. This one is for you, Mom!
The other day, I conversed with Joseph Wambaugh, the former LAPD Detective Sargent and renowned cop book writer, movie creator, and TV series producer. He was lamenting the fact that in January, he will be 84. And in his words, "too old to produce any interesting or worthwhile answers," to my questions, declaring, "this (interview) comes several years too late!"
Over 40 years ago, while I was working on Capitol Hill, in Washington, I wrote a freelance piece for the Fraternal Order of Police Magazine featuring this world-famous award-winning storyteller, whose books are regaled on the silver screen. Remarkably, I still remember that interview in detail. His words had a dramatic, lasting effect. So, this is not a dispassionate or unbiased column. My take is respectfully personal. The subject, so profoundly interwoven into the fabric of my being as a journalist, prohibits me from writing this piece in a cold, dispassionate fashion. Frankly, Wambaugh is my hero, my guide. It made my heart hurt when he told me that our conversation "comes too late!"
Joseph Wambaugh was unfailingly serious about his craft. He worked at the top of his talent for decades, number one on the bestseller list, over and over. In 1977, when I talked with him last, he had a disciplined morning ritual, miles of running at dawn, ending with "self-imprisonment" in his home office. He forced himself to write until late afternoon, even if it was only a few pages. The LA Barrio Detective told me tersely, "Writers write and talkers talk." He taught me the extract edition of the world, according to Wambaugh.
Following his baptism in modern law enforcement's cold, murky waters, he wrote salacious soap opera yarns. His storylines were based upon his extraordinary inner experiences of stained police work practices evoking dubious humor cop talk from fellow officers. He and his comrades in arms talked like people do when they share the happiest times of their lives together, giving blunt life to his characters with authentic encounters only they could tell.
Wambaugh sees the world from his uniquely callous perch. He didn't generate brainless mediocre junk food novels about cops and was brilliant and ironic while respecting his readers' intelligence. Via his prose art, he drew readers through grimy police stations in the presence of notoriously, irreverent gripers. Wambaugh proved cops could have the guts of a thief and the allure of a virtuous, holy man.
He outraged LAPD management and politicians with his unabridged focus on police work, thus changing cop narratives' tableau forever. His books faced down the PR directives proclaimed from on high by LA chiefs, police commissioners, mayors, and city councils governed by press release politics. They wanted threadbare Detective Joe Friday and Dragnet narratives--A blacker and whiter version of police work with little to no wit. And oh, my goodness, were his books fun. They created jaw fodder on TV talk shows, larding the writer with more opportunities to write the next opaque satire volume anchored in police officers' clandestine tribes and dusky discourse reality.
Most recently, I asked him questions; Do you do any writing now? Will you consider another book? Have you thought about writing a book with another author such as Michael Connelly? Sort of a Newman, Redford look at life with a jazz soundtrack. His answers: "No. You asked if I am still a runner? Are you kidding? After a shuffling walk, I have a bowl of oatmeal while reading digital newspapers. Then, I nap."
I continued with what type of music do you enjoy? "Geezer stuff: Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald. What would I tell audiences I have learned? “I wouldn't because I've learned NOT to pontificate. Besides, I have not learned much at all, certainly nothing profound.” What would I do differently? “A whole lot of stuff is the only possible answer from anyone with a three-digit IQ.” Where do I see the country heading? “Too busy wondering if I am heading Somewhere or Nowhere when Father Time-- that pitiless bastard--finishes with me." He concluded, "Please forgive these pathetic responses. I am just too damn old." Putting a distinct period on our discussion. And with that, I say, I do deeply admire you, Joe, still!
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email me at franchise@att.net.