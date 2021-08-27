The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce our upcoming “I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure” class on Tuesday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour break for lunch.
This class offers you the chance to see what form of art will suit you. You may not think you have artistic talent, but do you really know that? In this class, you’ll be introduced to a variety of artistic mediums, do hands-on projects under the guidance of an experienced artist, and learn in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. This class is a whole bunch of learning in a fun environment!
You’ll take home some completed projects for your refrigerator door and more knowledge than when you arrived. We plan to introduce you to drawing, alcohol inks, watercolor, pastels and other fun mediums to try.
The event will be held in the Topaz room in the Arts & Crafts center at MountainView Country club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register for the class, go to www.saddlebrookefinearts.org, click on “Classes” and scroll down OR click on our Outreach button for a registration form. Cost is $25 per person and all you need to do is show up on time. All supplies are included in your fee. A one-hour lunch will be on your own.
For questions, contact Karen Brungardt at President@sbfag.club.