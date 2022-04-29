Please join us for an enjoyable evening. A fun dinner/dance opportunity is the First Friday Dinner Dance, held on the first Friday of almost every month with dinner at 4:30 p.m. in the HOA-2 Clubhouse East Room. Dinner is followed by dancing in the Mountain View Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) invites you to attend our First Friday Dinner/Dancing events.

Upcoming dates:

Friday, May 6

Friday, June 3

Friday, July 1

First Friday Dinner Dance is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. You can dine or dance or both. Diner’s order from the menu and you pay menu prices. Dining is optional. You may just join us to dance by coming to the Mountain View Ballroom in the HOA-2 Clubhouse at 6 p.m. SBDC members, you can join us for dinner by signing onto your account on our website, sbballroomdance.com. Then click on the date of the dance, and in notes, add that you want dinner. If you are not a member yet email me at diana@thepreferredteam.com and I will get you signed in to have dinner. An SBDC DJ will entertain with a varied selection of danceable music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Feel free to join the SBDC members on the dance floor. There’s no fee for the dance. Dress is the normal clubhouse dress, SaddleBrooke casual. Hope to see you on the dance floor.

Do Your Boogie Shoes Need Some Refreshing?

SBDC is noted for their dance lessons. Various styles are taught at beginning and intermediate levels. Lessons are usually scheduled for Monday and Thursday evenings (subject to HOA-2 scheduling). This is a great way to start dancing, or to refresh a style you haven’t danced in a while. You can learn more at our website, sbballroomdance.com. Then under the activities tag, click on “classes” to view upcoming classes. Not a member of SBDC? You may attend your first class for free to make sure it’s a fit for you. At the bottom of the classes page, you can drop us a note that you want to attend a class.

TGIFriday IS on its Way Back!

This summer event is held in the Mountain View Ballroom with a no host bar. We are currently working with HOA-2 to reserve our Friday dance times. This is a wonderful social dance and is also a great time to visit with your neighbors here in SaddleBrooke. Members register on our website at sbballroomdance.com. Not a member? Jot me a note at diana@thepreferredteam.com and I’ll get you signed up!