Maybe you took piano lessons years ago, but for whatever reasons, you gave it up and have always regretted it. Starting Monday, January 13 you can turn those regrets into the reality of playing favorite songs at family gatherings, or just playing for your own enjoyment.
Maybe playing the piano is something you always wanted to do but never took the time. Now is your chance to give it a try.
Perhaps you are looking for a mentally stimulating activity that brings pleasure to those around you as well. Making music has proven to be great for the brain as it combines the mental with the physical for an all-around mental workout.
Classes will be Monday mornings starting Monday, January 13 and going for eight weeks in the Cactus Room of HOA-2 MountainView Clubhouse, across from the ballroom. The best part of learning this way is that you get to learn with friends. Making music together adds a recreational quality to learning and helps make it more stress free. This will be a recreational music making class that focuses on having fun while making music.
The instructor for the class is Gloria Singleton, who has been inspiring students of all ages for more than thirty years. With a master’s degree in piano pedagogy, Gloria seeks to make piano playing accessible to people of all ages and walks of life, believing that music making is for everyone and that anyone can do it. No matter your background, playing the piano can be fun and rewarding.
Classes are forming now. More advanced classes available also. For a consultation and more information, please call Gloria Singleton at (520) 404-4459 or email her at gloria@singletonaz.com. Cost for the eight-week session is $160, plus the cost of the book which is $20. Classes will be limited to ten adults so call now to get in on the fun.