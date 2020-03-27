I won my pile of woes riding in rodeos

county, state, even national rodeos

broke my nose and bent my spurs

riding in rodeos…

But I’m a cowboy can’t you see

got the rodeo blood in me,

roping a steer ain’t nothing I fear—

bull riding is another thing.

Thought I was cowboy enough

dislocated shoulder twice,

broke my ribs and nose twice

stayed on one long enough.

Championship silver belt buckle

showed everyone I was tough.

Twisting bucking bulls near broke my will—

ain’t got my fill

silver buckle on my belt

entry fee paid, one more rodeo made.

I won my pile of woes

still hear the call of rodeos…