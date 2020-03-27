I won my pile of woes riding in rodeos
county, state, even national rodeos
broke my nose and bent my spurs
riding in rodeos…
But I’m a cowboy can’t you see
got the rodeo blood in me,
roping a steer ain’t nothing I fear—
bull riding is another thing.
Thought I was cowboy enough
dislocated shoulder twice,
broke my ribs and nose twice
stayed on one long enough.
Championship silver belt buckle
showed everyone I was tough.
Twisting bucking bulls near broke my will—
ain’t got my fill
silver buckle on my belt
entry fee paid, one more rodeo made.
I won my pile of woes
still hear the call of rodeos…