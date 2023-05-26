The Variety Show, which was held Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22 on the DesertView Stage featured songs from the Great American Songbook. It showcased the many talents of our SaddleBrooke residents. The SilverBelles wowed the crowd with their performance to Puttin on the Ritz.

After several months of rehearsals, costume selections and fine tuning, the Belles put their best foot forward and danced their way into the hearts of our gracious audience.

More recently, they have been working on their repertoire for upcoming performances at Sunrise Senior Living and for the Sun City Singles Club. The SilverBelles are available for entertaining year round whether it’s a unit party, club event or celebration of any kind. For more information, call Loretta Tom at (520) 818-9368.

If you are interested in dancing, there is always room for new troupe members. For more information, please call Ann Kurtz at (520) 419-6255 or Claudia Booth at (520) 431-2414.