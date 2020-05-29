By the time you read this, temperatures here will be at or above 100 degrees. Summer is here! Here are some idioms relating to heat and keeping cool...
Hot Headed
Not much is recorded about this idiom only that, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, it dates back to the early 17th Century!
Shiver Me (or My) Timbers
Popularized by the archetypal pirate Long John Silver in Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island (1883), this phrase “is employed as a literary device by authors to express shock, surprise or annoyance.” The phrase is based on actual nautical slang referencing timbers – the wooden supports of a sailing ship. The ships would heave and be lifted up in storms causing the timbers to “shiver.” Shiver means splinter in some English dialects and splinter wounds were very common on wooden ships.
Simmer Down
This idiom, of course, means to become calm after excitement or anger. The word, simmer, is a common word used in cookbooks. The idiom became popular during the latter part of the 19th Century and refers to cooking at a low heat, hence, cool down or become cooler.
(Dropped Like a) Hot Potato
Originating in the mid-19th Century, the term means to abandon something or someone very quickly. This term was used in Britain and the United States but some feel that the term was first used in Britain. The term spread quickly in the early 19th Century and was first used in print in the article Elk Shooting on the Ceylon Mountains, from Master Harry (October 1845): “The ground between myself and the animals would in cold blood have been deemed impracticable by any one not insane, but taking care not to endanger my gun, I dropped myself like a hot potato.”
Cool as a Cucumber
A cucumber always feels cool to the touch, even in warm temperatures. But this expression does not have to do with temperature; it means to be calm or self-confident. The saying was first discovered in a verse written by a British poet John Gay, in 1732: “Cool as a cucumber could see the rest of womankind.”
If You Don’t Like the Heat, Get Out of the Kitchen!
We can thank Harry S. Truman for this idiom, which he coined in early 1942, prior to becoming president. In July of that year the Idaho newspaper, The Soda Springs Sun, wrote: “Favorite rejoinder of Senator Harry S. Truman, when a member of his war contracts investigating committee objects to his strenuous pace: If you don’t like the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Beat the Heat
The word “beat” originated in the early 1400s. The idiom beat the heat means to defeat an opponent, which is the “heat.” Escaping the “heat” means that you are winning. In the late 1500s this phrase was used metaphorically meaning to evade or escape. The phrase is used today as meaning to escape the heat of the day.