Is the isolation and lack of meaningful connection affecting you? Maybe you are still socially active to a degree, but it is not the same as before. In an article titled, “The Importance of Connection” by Katie Stiles, we learn that even in our times of ease of technological connectivity, people have lost the valuable in-person, social connections.
Now since the COVID-19 isolation, people are feeling more out of touch than ever. In-person connections are vitally important to our mood, mental health, and overall well-being.
“Connection is when two or more people interact with each other and each person feels valued, seen, and heard. There’s no judgment, and you feel stronger and nourished after engaging with them.” This broad definition by Katie Stiles encapsulates the goal of the Metaphysical Exploration group’s February gathering.
Journalist Linda Ellerbee once stated, “In the coldest February, as in every other month in every other year, the best thing to hold on to in this world is each other.” Yes, let’s hold onto each other.
Come Join Us!
In celebration of the month of heart-centered love, February, the Metaphysical Exploration club is having an evening gathering centered around connection. Please join us as we come together to discover more about our friends and members of our metaphysical community.
Time will be devoted to each person sharing their personal interests and connecting with like-minded individuals. We want to deepen our connection with each other after so many months of isolation. There will be an activity, rich discussion, and a lot of time connection with each other.
If you are interested in metaphysical topics, please join us!
Non-members are welcome. Guests are encouraged to make a small donation to the club.
Save the date to join us on Wednesday, February 9, at 7 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. Please RSVP online at sbmetaphysical.com
Please note that by RSVPing online, you do help us plan on the numbers we need to accommodate, and you will also receive an automatic email reminder! Thank you!