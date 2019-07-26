As a photographer I'm always looking for my next photo project. Early this year I was photographing a number of great horned owl nests here in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area and then moved to Mesa, AZ to photograph the great wild horses of the Salt River.
My current project for the last few weeks is photographing many of the historic murals of the Tucson metro area. I did a search for Tucson murals and came up with many sites listing the locations, some with pictures.
There is one site that listed three different tours with addresses. After doing the three tours I found a site that listed an additional 879 more locations . That could keep us busy!
To photograph the murals I use a Nikon D800 full frame camera with either a 24-120 mm lens or a 15-30mm wide angle lens. I'm bracketing all photos to give me a choice of exposures or combining the three together for High Dynamic Range (HDR) photography.
My wife, JoAnn and I have driven the streets of Tucson and it's proven to be very informative and educational talking to some of the people at some locations. At one location we talked to two of the artists that were completing their mural.
The best time to photograph the murals is early on Saturday or Sunday mornings as there is less traffic and fewer cars parked in front of the murals.
As of this writing I have 294 mural photos, have made a DVD and plan to produce a book. What's my next project? I'm Looking.
My wife and I are both part of the photography club called Digital Imaging Club of SaddleBrooke (DIGS) which, starting on September 14th, will hold its’ first monthly meeting of the 2019/2020 season at HOA1 in the Coyote rooms at 8:30 AM. Guests and prospective members are always welcome