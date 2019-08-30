The trip to Israel in March of 1979 seems lifetimes ago
How the world has changed in 40 years
How I have changed
From the anxious young woman
Sleepless, fearful, neurotic, shaky
Hurt by lies and unfaithfulness
Unsure of where life could go next
Gathering courage to strike out
In a new direction leading to the unknown.
Now in 2019 an older, stronger
Confident woman seeking adventure
Traveling to this ancient land once again
With my partner in transformed life and love.
Eyes open wide to see what I missed
When blinded by life’s painful rebirth
Now I see a nation that has experienced
It’s own death and resurrection.
Still, reality of world struggles
Could mean the end of the ancient
Sites many travel to see:
Walls of Jerusalem, birthplace of Jesus
Places claiming to be sites of miracles
The loaves and fishes, raising of Lazarus
Mt Nebo where Moses gazed upon the
Promised Land he would never enter.
So much history!
While there, exactly 40 years ago, the historic Jerusalem
“Plan for Peace” meeting with Carter, Sadat and Begin
Brought hopeful anticipation to the city.
“Bring peace, goodness and blessing” was the slogan.
Today amidst major tensions the world watches and waits.
Just as in my life there seems to be a plan
Using even painful things to bring about good
I pray for a miracle in the land of Israel.