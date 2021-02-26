The President's limo looks more like a truck-tank than a car, even with a current Cadillac grille, headlights, and taillights. The new model went into service in 2018. This 20,000-pound vehicle is constructed on a GM Kodiak heavy-duty truck chassis at the cost of around $1.5 million a copy; the actual number of limo units delivered to the Secret Service for chauffeuring is classified. However, it is believed there are nearly a dozen to be produced and secretly located at military bases across the country. Drivers must be highly trained and qualified to operate the Beast, which has its own C-17 Globemaster Air Force transport to haul the brute.
This rolling bunker is an anti-ballistic marvel with eight-inch military-grade steel and ceramic armor. Five-inch-thick layered transparent armor windows can withstand armor-piercing bullets. Massive Kevlar-reinforced run-flat Goodyear tires keep "Cadillac One" on the road driven by a GM Duramax diesel engine. Oversize wheel wells allow for space so that the vehicle can drive over objects with reinforced steel plating underneath to shield from roadside bombs. An armor-plated fuel tank is encased in foam to thwart explosions. Agents can also spray an oil-slick and a smokescreen behind them if being pursued.
The seven-seat interior is sealed, protecting the President from biological or chemical attack. This vehicle is equipped with tear gas cannons, night vision cameras, automatic handheld weapons, shotguns, an onboard oxygen supply, and medical provisions, including a refrigerator with bottles of the President's blood type. There is a direct phone to the Vice President, a satellite telephone, and a range of highly classified communication equipment. If an intruder tries to open a door, they will receive an electrical shock when touching a door handle. Windows do not open, except for the driver's window, which lowers only 3-inches for communications.
The front fenders carry small flag stanchions and have miniature spotlights illuminating the Presidential and American flags. The front bumper sports fog lights and flashers in red and white and super bright high beams. The night driving camera is secreted in the grill. Arrayed under the rear trunk lid are five antennas. The President can dispatch codes to fire a nuclear weapon from his seat. As for executive comfort, I am told the car is equipped with an integrated 10-disk CD changer, reclining rear seats with massaging adaptive cushions, and a foldaway desktop. The President has the switches for the climate control and sound systems at his fingertips. Tweets can also resonate from the vehicle.
A small dark blue flag with the official Presidential Seal is meticulously hand-stitched and flown from the driver's front fender's stanchion. It is not one-sided. Two identical flags are hand-stitched back-to-back, and fringed silk is added to the edges with gold and white loop threads. This official flag is never for sale, although rarely one is offered at auction with a $2,000 or more reserve. When I worked in Washington, I was fortunate to obtain one through sources I have never disclosed. This column includes a photo of that flag framed in my office featuring four Secret Service badges, two from ceremonial Presidential Inaugurals, a Uniformed Division Secret Service badge, and the badge carried by non-uniformed agents protecting the President.
When I worked in Washington, on the Hill, or near the White House, I never tired of watching a Presidential motorcade. They moved swiftly through the city like an intricately arranged ballet. First, you hear it coming. Then, you see the flashing red, blue, and white lights from escort motorcycles, followed by the Presidential limo plus a replica decoy car. One never knows which vehicle carries the President. The limo is quickly shadowed by the ubiquitous black Chevy Suburban's stuffed with communication equipment and heavily armed Secret Service Agents. Vehicles with press members, an ambulance, and additional security follow cars bring up the rear. I have never had the privilege to be in a Presidential limo. I did stand near one with the back door open and could see where President Ronald Reagan had been sitting when he returned to the White House after meetings on the Hill.
Cadillac has built all the President's fleet of vehicles since 1993 because no other manufacturer was interested.
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club 2nd Place Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email me at franchise@att.net.