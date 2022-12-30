Did you know that retirement can be one of life’s most fulfilling and creative times? Deb Kress, a member of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG), is both knowledgeable and passionate about making the most of this magical time of our lives. You can join Deb as she continues to explore the concept of retirees finding their “creative soul” in a new study/discussion group based on the book, "It’s Never Too Late to Begin Again: Discovering Creativity and Meaning at Midlife and Beyond." The book was written by Julia Cameron (with Emma Lively)—the author of Deb’s 2022 book study selection, "The Artist’s Way."

The new 2023 book study kicks off on Thursday, January 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Topaz Room at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to MountainView Country Club. The group will meet each Thursday evening through Thursday, March 30. The cost is $35 for SBFAG members and $45 for non-members. Participants must purchase the book from Amazon before the first session.

Each week, you’ll read a chapter in the book plus do additional tasks as defined by Deb or the book’s authors. This is a friendly, comfortable and inclusive group where you’ll have a chance to share your personal discoveries with others.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Register now in the Upcoming Classes section of the Guild’s new website. Check it out online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.