Debby Sullivan recently told a group of elementary school children she’d never picked up a pencil or brush until she was 59. She said that she wanted the children to know that it’s never too late to try out a dream. While her mother and brother were experienced painters, and Debby had always loved to draw and sketch as a child, she’d never pursued art in her adult life.

But when she and husband Jim relocated to Colorado, Debby decided it was time to explore art. So, she signed up for a sketching class at the senior center in Greeley. “I started out wanting to learn to paint with watercolors. I found that painting for others kept me wanting to learn more. Seeing my work on others’ walls makes me feel like my heart is right up there with the painting,” she said.

After a few years in northern Colorado, the Sullivans retired to SaddleBrooke in early 2019. One of the reasons they chose this community, Debby says, is so that she could continue to study and practice art. “The golf options for Jim was also a draw,” she smiled. Of course, like so many others, the COVID pandemic got in the way, so Debby, like countless others turned to YouTube instead of in-person sessions.

Sullivan considers herself someone who’s still learning, noting, “I use cold press paper for watercolor and I know I like it better than hot pressed, but I can’t tell you why.” Sullivan was recently honored with an award of merit in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild’s “One Image, No Limits” contest for her entry, “A Whimsical Desert Life.”

The detailed and intricate watercolor features 11 animals and eight birds—all painted from photos she took. “The rules called for interpreting the subject photo in any way we desired. Since it was taken near the stone house, I wanted to include that in my scene. I also decided I wanted to feature some of the wonderful elements found in our desert, in addition to the saguaro blossom that was featured in the contest photo,” she explained.

“As a result, I started with the animals and birds to get their placement right and then designed the scenery around them,” Sullivan noted. “I need to have all the elements figured out in my head and think about it before I commit an idea to paper. Think about a plan for your panting before you begin,” she advised.

“Sketch it out and leave it where you can see it to determine the next steps. I think you need to plan at least two steps ahead of where you are, but remember, when things look really bad, just keep going,” Sullivan urged. “The pieces of the puzzle will come together. I find that I can always add more to a piece, but I’m learning to work until I’m happy with it. There’s always more that can be done, but it’s also important to remember that art, like life, is never perfect. You’re done when you don’t want to add any more.”

Sullivan also noted that because she’s methodical in her approach, each painting takes her about four months to complete. “I only paint when everything is in order. It’s usually about an hour three times a week. I have a station set up between our kitchen and family room so that I can grab my water get started with everything else ready to go. I work for about an hour and then set the painting aside where I can see it frequently. This helps me figure out the next steps.”

Sullivan encourages anyone interested in exploring art to try out the classes and other activities hosted by the Guild. The Art Sampler class is a wonderful introduction to five or six different media, she suggested. For more information about Guild events and activities, visit them online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.