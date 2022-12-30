Spook Light Legacy, Community Circle Players’ dinner theatre production scheduled for Saturday, March 25 (no show on Tuesday, March 28) to Friday, March 31, is filled with murder, mystery, and mayhem. Joh Mann’s delightful script, with some SaddleBrooke tweaks, is CCP’s theatrical version of March madness. Expect some spooky shenanigans, intermissions for dinner and dessert, and chances for the cast to engage and offer clues to help the audience figure out “Who done it?”

Auditions will be held Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 in MountainiView Ballroom West for the five male roles and six female roles in the cast of Spook Light Legacy. Plan to attend both days, if you can. Rehearsals are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The first rehearsal will be held on Thursday, January 5.

CCP is always looking for additional people to assist with props, PR, costumes, and behind the scenes technical support. Those interested in helping backstage, or with the technical aspect of the theatre, like lighting or sound, are encouraged to become part of the production and attend auditions.

The show takes place in the lobby of a dilapidated hotel whose elderly innkeepers, the Goodrests, are trying to determine which of their two ingrate children is most qualified to inherit the family business. Having been in the family for a hundred years, The Spook Light Hotel has its share of “history” and a number of resident, ghostly spirits. To both give their father the information he needs to put the right person’s name in the will and weed out the good from the evil, the adult children are invited home for a dramatic family gathering.

Will the corpse be someone in the show or a “special guest” brought from the audience after Act One? Are the partners of the Goodrests’ adult children Hiram and Lizzie really what they seem? What is the “dreaded disease” that killed off the ghostly spirits? Was the Spook Light Hotel always a hotel… or was it once a hospital with a tainted past?

There will be six performances of Spook Light Legacy: Saturday, March 25 through Friday, March 31 (no show Tuesday, March 28) at HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom.

Tickets will be sold online and go on sale starting Wednesday, February 15, via the HOA2 Calendar of Events website. Cost of the live show, three-course meal, and processing fee is $59. After lengthy deliberation, CCP raised prices for the first time in six years “because we want an excellent, delicious, enjoyable meal in this economic time of inflation.”

Shawne Cryderman is the show’s director with Al Wiegel as Assistant Director, Connie Ward as Producer, and Dana Goldsmith as Technical Director/Stage Manager. For more information about the auditions, show, and troupe, please email CCP Co-founders Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com or Shawne Cryderman, at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.

