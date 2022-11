If Jesus could be placed in a bottle,

not all of Him of course—

Just the essence

with a cap to capture a little

And the bottle could be sent via Uber

USPS, FedEx, or by drone

to all the combatants in Ukraine

or Russia, just to name a few—

And on a heavenly cue,

Angels would sing on high!

The cap would be removed

and His essence would renew!

Peace encompassing earth,

arms laid down; wounds healed,

humans holding hands with humans

and religion given rebirth.