To the Jigsaw enthusiasts of SaddleBrooke,
we now have two locations where we store jigsaws for the use of our
SaddleBrooke residents:
- SB II Mountainview
Cabinet/Armoire in the hallway across from the Ballroom
- SB II DesertView
Cabinet/Armoire in the hallway across from the Library
Honor System:
Borrow a puzzle any time and return it when finished (there will be no monitoring). Please mark the inside lid with month/year last used. Puzzles may be purged if not used in two to three-years. Donations are always welcome.
For Questions or comments, contact Pat Schlote by email at paschlote8@msn.com.