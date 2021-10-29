To the Jigsaw enthusiasts of SaddleBrooke,

we now have two locations where we store jigsaws for the use of our

SaddleBrooke residents:

  • SB II Mountainview

Cabinet/Armoire in the hallway across from the Ballroom

  • SB II DesertView

Cabinet/Armoire in the hallway across from the Library

Honor System:

Borrow a puzzle any time and return it when finished (there will be no monitoring). Please mark the inside lid with month/year last used. Puzzles may be purged if not used in two to three-years. Donations are always welcome.

For Questions or comments, contact Pat Schlote by email at paschlote8@msn.com.

