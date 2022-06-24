The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors: Secure Senior Health Solutions - Leah Kari (520) 484-3807 and Stone Canyon Painting - Alex Stewart (520) 780-4122.

On Saturday, May 28, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination.

Tournament Directors were Randy Smith and Joe Giammarino with Ron Ridge manning the brackets. Great job gentlemen! The following field of 14-players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball. Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Jerry Cogswell, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Dick Dunbar, Rich Adinolfi, Terrence “The Cue” Sterling, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Phelps “Frnchfry” L'Hommedieu.

Results

First Place– Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino – That’s two in a row! - 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Bye

Second Place – Jack “Crash” Hoverter – Always in the hunt - 6 Wins, 2 Losses, 1 Bye

Third Place – Dick Dunbar – Congrats! Nice showing - 3 Wins, 2 Losses

Recap

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Joe Giammarino’s conquest over a field of 14 skilled 8-Ballers was accomplished as follows: Joe started the day with a bye. Joe’s first real opponent was Phelps L'Hommedieu who played some very strategic safeties in an attempt to stifle Joe but in the end, Joe pulled out the win. Jim Fabio was Joe’s next victim followed by Dick Dunbar who Joe also sent to the loser’s bracket. This last win put Joe on the hill with someone having to beat him twice to take the tournament. Meantime, Jack Hoverter was working his way through the loser’s bracket for the chance to meet Joe in the finals in which he was successful. The finals pitted Joe against Jack and he would have to beat Joe twice to win the tournament. Jack won the first game decidedly to force the final game. Joe held off Jack in the final game to win the tourney. Congrats Joe!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners

Randy Smith – Sponsors Gift – Secure Senior Health Solutions - Leah Kari.

Mike Meredith – Sponsors Gift – Stone Canyon Painting - Alex Stewart.

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our sponsors Leah Kari and Alex Stewart for their support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted one hour and 30 minutes with 27 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

Email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.