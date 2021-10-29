Angels are great messengers, caregivers, and communicators. When asked, they offer us assistance with our relationships, careers, finances and wellbeing. If a person is open to receiving their assistance, their guidance and help can be profound and life changing.
Have you ever looked at the clock and seen 4:44 again and again? Have you ever heard a voice in your head giving you directions, even if you didn’t think you needed them? Was there ever a time when you were in a dangerous situation and somehow you arrived safely at your destination? There are so many ways that angels help us and watch over us. Now is the perfect time to build a stronger relationship with them and allow them to hold us in a safe space.
Through songs and signs, numbers and messages, and our intuition, angels communicate with us and act as links in our relationships. At this event, we will focus on their guidance, love, and healing. As a group, we will practice how to best interact with our guardian angels, using precise techniques and steps. By taking the time to tune in, angels help us communicate with those whom we are unable to connect with in person, living, or passed. How we ask them for help is just as important as asking. We will discuss divine timing, the use of kind words, and how to ‘let go’ once we complete the process of communication.
Join our Metaphysical Explorations Club
For an angelic experience and opportunity to get to know our angels in a deeper way.
Sunday, November 10, in the Activity Center at HOA-1 at 7 p.m.
Facilitated by Karen Callan, Psychic Medium, Director of Rosa Yoga, Author, Speaker, Spiritual Guide.
We look forward to sharing this sacred time with you. Please RSVP on our website at sbmetaphysical.com.
Upcoming Events in 2022
- Burning Bowl Ceremony and Potluck – Wednesday, January 19 at 7 p.m. – HOA-1 Activity Center
- What to Expect in 2022, An Astrological Forecast – Wednesday, January 19 at 7 p.m.