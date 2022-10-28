Pastel gives a beautiful soft texture to any canvas or paper, with a myriad of colors available through blending and creative techniques. This artistic medium has enjoyed a long history—from Degas and Toulouse-Lautrec to Picasso himself.

Now you can take your pastel skills to the next level with monthly mentoring sessions sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. Join facilitator Delys Nast on the third Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Topaz Room at the Arts & Crafts Center adjacent to the Mountainview Country Club.

No registration is needed! The cost for each workshop (which includes a planned project, critique session and discussion) is $10 for Guild members and $20 for non-members, with checks payable to Delys Nast. Some materials are provided, but you’re encouraged to bring your own paper, pastels and tools.

New pastel artists can join the upcoming Art Sampler class on Wednesday, November 9 or the Beginning Pastel class on Wednesday, November 16. For more information, visit saddlebrookefinearts.org.