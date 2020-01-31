Arizona Pathfinders, a nonprofit volunteer group of the Arizona Historical Society, is conducting a one-day tour, Saturday, March 7 to visit the Heard Museum and Indian Arts and Crafts Fair and the Museum of the West, in Phoenix. Join us for a fun and educational venture. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase high quality arts and crafts directly from the artists who made them, at very reasonable prices.
The first Heard Museum Indian Fair was held in May 1959, providing an opportunity for Native American artists to display and sell their work. This long-standing nationally recognized event, the Fair is the second largest market of its kind in the country. Featuring more than 600 Native artists including well established and acclaimed talents along with a new and upcoming generation. Today the Fair attracts over 10,000 guests and has become a gathering place for art lovers and the community to celebrate and learn about Native art and culture.
Dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art, the Heard Museum has grown in size and stature to become recognized internationally since its founding in 1929. Today, the Heard Museum sets the standard for collaborating with American Indian artists and tribal communities to provide visitors with a distinctive perspective about the art of Native people, especially those from the Southwest.
At the Museum of the West is the most comprehensive retrospective ever-shown showcasing Maynard Dixon’s life and artistic career. The Maynard Dixon exhibit will be led by a knowledgeable docent. Illustrating the artist’s range beyond the canvas, poetry composed by the artist is also on display, broadening guests’ appreciation of Dixon’s deep sense of place in the West. Also featured are important artworks by artists Dorothea Lange and Edith Hamlin, who were both Dixon’s wives and companions, adding further storytelling perspectives about Dixon’s life.
The $150 fee includes travel by luxury coach, entrance fees and gratuities. Lunch is on your own at the Fair from vendors, or one of the many restaurants at the Heard Museum.
For more information, please call Bob Stuart at (520) 825-4239 or call Mary /John Flynn at (520) 579-7508.