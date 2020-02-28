The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild hosted its very first Art and Wine party on Saturday, February 22. A total of 34 aspiring artists attended the evening event, and all had a good time! The pizza was tasty and filling, the wine refreshing and everyone there was guided by an instructor to paint a horse in the colors of their choice to take home. The enthusiasm and energy in the room was great— the ten helpers from our Guild were superb and the event was a huge success. The money raised went to benefit T.R.O.T, the Therapeutic Riding of Tucson organization, helping children with disabilities, adults and Veterans in need.
Missed out on the fun? Wanted to come but had a conflict? You’re in luck because we’re hosting our next Art and Wine event on Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Activities Center on Galveston in HOA-1. We’ll provide food, wine, soft drinks and all the art supplies. The subject matter of Saddlebrooke Sunsets will be drawn on the canvas for you— all you have to do is come to have fun and be guided by an instructor while painting a sunset in acrylic paints and sipping your wine!
To register, please go to our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. On the Home page, there is a button to click to take you to our Outreach page. At the bottom of the page, click on the ‘Registration Form’ button, print it out and mail it in with your check. Cost of the event is $35 per person.
You can also call P. J. Cathey at (928) 848-9656 or email her at pjcathey1@gmail.com to hold your spot until you can get your check to her. Already, we are getting registrations but can only accept the first 35 people, so, please register now for this fun, lively event! You’ll go home with a completed painting and your $35 ticket cost is tax deductible.
This fundraiser is for the Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild’s Outreach Program and the proceeds will fund future Art & Wine Programs so we can donate to other worthwhile causes.