Yes, I know that the famous song lyrics are “Georgia On My Mind”, but, having just returned from a super wonderful trip to Jordan (and Egypt), I am eager to share details of this travel destination. Jordan is a small country of eleven million citizens, situated right in the Holy Land. It is often referred to as the “Biblical Country” because so much of the Old Testament events occurred here. Amman is the capital of this Hashemite Kingdom, who have ruled since 1920’s, now with King Abdullah II as its leader. He was the oldest son of King Hussein, when Hussein was married to his second wife, a British woman now referred to as Princess Muna. Pictures of the current king, and his wife Queen Rania, adorn walls everywhere. My impression of Jordan is that it is a country, albeit mostly Muslim, open to all religions with a forward-thinking outlook. Your entry to Jordan, if flying, is via Amman, where you will need a visa, but it can be obtained upon entry. Otherwise, there are no other restrictions.

We arrived in the wee hours of the morning, after two-days of travel, and were transferred to our hotel, The St. Regis. Upon entry, I felt like we were in an Arabian palace. It was totally wonderful! And if you love breakfast, theirs’ was superlative! One thing that I adore is hummus and babagonoush (an eggplant spread) and no matter where we ate or what time of day, you could be sure to find some of this at every meal with pita bread. People ask, what is so interesting about Jordan? Let me explain some of the cultural, historical and interesting things we did and saw.

Jerash, an old city just outside Amman with majestic Greco-Roman ruins from years BC, is always on the agenda. In 129 AD the Roman emperor Hadrian arrived to leave his mark. The day was drizzly, and we walked through a market of many vendors selling umbrellas and all kinds of other items, before we reached outdoors to see the majestic Hadrian arch. Beyond that, we walked for an hour looking at the vast Roman ruins, which are remarkably well preserved. After that first day, we made a visit to iconic Mount Nebo, where it is reported Moses went to see the Promised Land and stood looking out over the vastness towards the Dead Sea. Supposedly Moses never got to the Promised Land, dying prior and his burial place, somewhere in the area, is still a mystery. Today, the site is maintained by Christian monks along with ruins of an old church, built in the 4th century AD to commemorate Moses. Certainly, it is impressive to be up there with the wind whipping around and taking the same view as Moses! Then on to the Dead Sea, which is not a sea but a salt lake. It is surrounded by many hotels where people come and stay and take in its curative affects. The salt level is so dense, swimming is more like floating there.

Petra—the royal jewel of all sites in Jordan is visited by millions of tourists each year. It was originally the center of the Nabataean Arabs in 4th century BC. Today, it is composed of one long walk through various narrow canyons of rock, sometimes reminding me of Peek-A-Boo Canyon in Utah. These particular Arabs were traders, making a fortune in frankincense, myrrh and spices. Along the way, you notice holes in the mountain sides where tombs were created, and people buried. You also see some good paintings/carvings on walls showing camel caravans, which were essential to trade. You can approach the entrance to this UNESCO Heritage site via horseback which was just great. Once you dismount, you begin at least a mile walk through the rock formations until you arrive at The Treasury, the most iconic scene of all. Beyond The Treasury, you can continue to find more well-preserved ruins of this old civilization. Petra is a tourist mecca, and there are a number of hotels there. Ours was Movenpick, right in front of its entrance. There is also the Cave Bar right inside the entrance in the side of the mountain. I had heard of Petra many years back from mother who went there and approached the entrance on a camel! We had another fun adventure out in the Wadi Rum (Wadi means valley) in a large sandy desert, reminding me a bit of Monument Valley. We loaded into the backs of pickup trucks and drove all through the open desert taking in the rock sites (no roads there), and stopping for tea in a Bedouin tent, where people were visiting and pots of tea were warming on a fire in the ground.

One of our last stops in Jordan was in the town of Madaba, which contains a 16th century mosaic map which is preserved in St George’s Greek Orthodox church. Much of the map had originally been created on the floor to reflect all of the important places in Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

My memories of my trip to Jordan are outstanding. Loved the people and their history!