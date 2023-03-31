In 1952, Mike Marriott broke the high jumping record at Cliffside Park High School by hurling his body over the bar at six-feet, one-eight-inch, and landing in a wet sand pit. In November 2023, seventy-one-years out of high school, Mike will be inducted into the Cliffside Park High School Sport’s Hall of Fame.

He continued setting records in college, jumping six-feet, two-inches at Fairleigh Dickinson University. That year he was named the University’s Athlete of the Year. Still aiming for the stars, he joined the Navy after college, became a helicopter pilot, made 42 rescues, had three commands and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired with the rank of Captain. Keep reaching for the stars. It may take 71-years, but you never know when you will catch one.