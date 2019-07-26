Several fun patterns have found their way into our meetings. Barb K. showed the ladies her reversible 2 color knitted bag and a handful of members (actually twelve) could not resist doing it for themselves. Nice thing was, you could use up some stash yarn to get it done.
Tina Marie had fun showing us her sunflower dish or washcloth. Very cute way to learn a circular cast on. Several kits were made up and you have everything you need, except for the needles.
The Fruit Cocktail Workshop will be fun; knitted hats for kids in “berry” nice designs. The ladies love to try an adorable new pattern. Hats are so quick to knit or crochet, they can fly off your needles in a day or two.
It is nice and cool in our meeting room and there are plenty of seats available during the summer months. We do “show and tell” on the first Wednesday of the month, so that is a great time to get new ideas.
We welcome new members anytime of the year. Come see what we are up to any Wednesday morning from 9-11am. You will find us at the HOA #1 Arts and Crafts Center in Room 4. Hope to meet you soon.