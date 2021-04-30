Our very own Little Ms. Brookes, Social Chair Bonnie Barazani, a retired high school teacher who moved to the Preserve to teach Senior Parking Lot Parties 101, held the third session on Tuesday, March 30. This popular easy three-credit pass/fail class can be taken repeatedly, even if one passes the first time, and is for those wanting to see old friends, make new friends, get an even higher score on the Fun-O-Meter, or for senior students who have forgotten they already took it. The sequestered students who were tired of being locked up, locked out, and locked down, headed down to claim their spot in the lot to lock in some fun.
Deborah Adinolfi, our treasurer and Numbers 101 professor, taught us that 2020 was not only a lost year, but also a leap year, and that the extra day provided the opportunity for 1,440 more senior moments, in addition to the usual 525,600 in one year. Philosophy 101, which will be taught by a yet to be found sage among us, will explore why we couldn’t have just leaped over this year.
Extra Phys Ed classes will be offered to those who have muscle mass missing in action, have to use a crowbar to get into their Spanx, and look like a can of refrigerated biscuits when they take them off. Cosmetology 101, after a one-year baseline study, teaches that masks do not, in fact, prevent wrinkles, and in parking lot lab, offers the opportunities from six-feet apart to learn how many wrinkles all the other people got in one year, and how many extra chins and cascading layers of under chins one mask can actually conceal. But we learned that wrinkles and chins don’t hurt, and that even if you have become a double-wide version of your former self, your friends still love you and think you are beautiful just as you are.
Music class, courtesy of Chuck Moses, is at the top of the list on everyone’s class schedule. A local Tucson resident and frequent entertainer at the Preserve, Chuck saluted our Tucson weather, then burst into some good old Doobie Brothers. We weren’t just listening to the music, we also danced to the music. We learned that some are blessed with more musical talent than others, but that music appreciation comes from the heart and feeds the soul and doesn’t need to be taught. With such a variety of Chuck’s inspiring tunes, there has never been a need for dance lessons, and the hoofers learned at recess on the parking lot playground that one really should dance like no one is watching.
We give Gilbert Zazueta extra credit for showing up at study hall on his day off to set up a parking lot sidebar to keep us in good spirits and provide the opportunity to purchase beverages from HOA-2 so that nobody was sent to detention. And we learned that, as a community and HOA, we can always find a way to follow the rules and work together to find a way to have fun and be safe.
If the wonderful sounds of Chuck Moses, perfect weather, and wine choices weren’t sweet enough for you, Bonnie and Deborah passed out slices of vanilla or chocolate cake with icing that said, “Let’s Celebrate.” Is it a coincidence that “stressed” spelled backwards is “desserts?” We think not. We live in a wonderful community with three settings. Fun, more fun and even more fun. The evening was about as much fun as a person could have without whipped cream, asking permission, being sent to the principal’s office, or being put in timeout again for another whole year. And, we learned that we will always find a way to iron out the wrinkles caused by this year that was such a wrinkle in time.
Perhaps the most valuable lesson learned during this year while wondering whether there was a light at the end of the tunnel, or just another train coming at us, is how communities can come together. As we close another Preserve-perfect day, we are thankful for our lives here in the Brooke, and so extremely grateful to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke for their incredible work in organizing COVID vaccinations through our local pharmacy, Desert Life, and the 500 volunteers who made it happen for thousands of residents. And, we learned that we can count on each other in good times and bad, and that we have far more to be thankful for than we ever imagined.