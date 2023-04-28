Let’s Try Painting is the eighth book in The Adventures of Carly and Charly series for kids five to eight. It tells our story as two adventure cats conquering a new indoor adventure—with paint! We sign up for an art class and are super excited when we find out we get to wear berets.

Each new design fills us with glee and our fur with paint. But no matter what, a little paint will not stand in the way of creating award-winning art. It’s just the price of a cat’s success. We get bolder and bolder as the class moves on. Any doubts that cats can paint are left in the dust. As in all our exploits, we face our art projects confidently and bravely because we know we’re very capable and talented cats.

Let’s Try Painting is beautifully illustrated as well as the earlier books in the series: How It All Began, Let’s Go Boating, Let’s Play Tennis, Let’s Play Pickleball, Let’s Try Baking, Let’s Go Horseback Riding, and Let’s Play Soccer are all available at online booksellers. Pick up one or two for your grandkids—or for yourself!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

And stay tuned as two new adventures involving skateboarding and snowboarding will be out in late spring 2023. To give back, seventy five percent of the net proceeds go to the Humane Society—where it all began.