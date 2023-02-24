The “beginner” class is a popular class and space is limited. Classes are typically held in January and February for folks who may be interested in learning more about the craft. Participants work on three separate projects over two days. Students learn how to clean greenware, use underglazes and crystals, and other introductory techniques. Our fee is currently $60 and includes all greenware, paints, glazes and firing of projects as well as a Starter Kit. If you are interested in attending this class, please visit our Ceramics Studio, located in the Quartz Room at the HOA-2 Activity center, Monday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Check us out to learn more.

