It has seemed unusually hot this summer and sometimes I just don’t seem as hungry at mealtimes. Even when we go out to eat, I’ll order from the Appetizer menu rather than the Entrée menu. So, I thought I would try to encourage others to have lighter meals if you feel the same way. Here are some of my favorite easy-to-prepare and delicious alternatives to a big meal.
Celery-Tuna-Tomato Salad
Stir 1/2 cup drained tuna (in water) with 1/4 cup sliced celery, 1 Tbsp diced red onion, 1 Tbsp capers, and a pinch of dried basil leaves in a small bowl. Whisk together 1 Tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, 1/4 tsp salt, and a pinch of black pepper in another small bowl. Gently stir into tuna mixture and serve on 2-3 large tomato slices. It looks nice on a bed of lettuce or other greens you may have.
Zucchini and Ricotta Roll-ups
Combine 1/4 cup Ricotta cheese, 1 Tbsp chopped tomato, 2 tsp grated lemon zest, and 1/4 tsp black pepper in a small bowl. After peeling a large zucchini with your potato peeler, shave 4 strips from 1/2 of the zucchini into long ribbons. Spoon 1 Tbsp ricotta mixture onto each ribbon and roll up. Spear with a toothpick to keep it rolled up. Sprinkle with grated lemon zest, if desired, or squeeze a little lemon juice on the roll-ups.
Cucumber and Salmon Open-faced Sandwich
Combine 1/4 cup canned salmon with 1 Tbsp mayonnaise and 1 tsp each grated onion, chopped dill, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Spoon this mixture onto 1 slice whole grain bread cut into quarters. Top each with thinly sliced cucumber (about 4-5 slices on each). Lemonade is a great accompaniment for this light meal.
When entertaining, these recipes make nice appetizers for a group, a unit party, or getting re-acquainted with the winter visitors. Try them all and enjoy!