Square dancing has changed a lot since Colonial times. Today’s Square Dance is a fun activity, set to a wide variety of music that offers great social interaction while providing both physical exercise and mental stimulation in a drug and alcohol free environment. It’s a great form of exercise and stress relief! It’s normal to see lots of smiles and hear lots of laughter at a square dance. An evening of square dancing could equal three to five-miles of walking and burns 300 to 800 calories. As an added bonus, you can’t think about the days worries when you are listening for, and responding to, the calls. You have nothing to lose and plenty to gain—better health, lots of new friends and a fun alternative to whatever else you do for recreation.

Fourteen SaddleBrooke Square dancers did just this at the Copper State Square Dance Festival, on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, in Mesa, AZ. A total of 148 people danced their way through the two day event. Dancers came from as far as Canada to attend this special festival and dance to caller, Tony Oxendine, who is from North Carolina. Tony kept the floor moving with his outstanding singing voice and flawless choreography. And again, all went home with great memories and newfound friends!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information and to learn how you can become part of this great activity, check out our website online at saddlebrookesquares.com.