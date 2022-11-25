The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters have scheduled a live quilt auction to benefit up to two charities in the SaddleBrooke area, to be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The Live Auction will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center in HOA-1. There will be a wine and appetizer reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. to view the quilts with the Live Auction beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available after Sunday, January 1 for $15 per person. Contact SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters to reserve your ticket!

Approximately 20 unique and one-of-a-kind quilts will be auctioned in this live, action filled and fun event. Up to two SaddleBrooke area charities will benefit from the auction proceeds. Applications to be considered a recipient of the auction proceeds are available from SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters. Contact Connie via email at c.l.rank.smith@gmail or call (520) 861-7747 to receive an application. Applications must be complete and received by Saturday, December 31, 2022.