SaddleBrooke Librarian Jeanette Wollinka accepts “Living With a Shadow” written by SaddleBrooke author Stuart Watkins. The book is available in the SaddleBrooke Library, the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop, and on Amazon Books. Watkins writes books about the Southwest, books about places to visit in Arizona, children’s books, and poetry books. Watkins has 25 books on Amazon and is a member of the SaddleBrooke Writer’s Group, Arizona State Poetry Society, Tucson Poetry Society, and the Society of Southwestern Authors.

