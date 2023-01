She doesn’t know me most of the time,

she walks like a zombie around the house...

sometimes she walks outside,

sometimes she comes back,

sometimes the police call—

of course, I pick her up

to bring her home

and she screams,

Who are You?

I am living with a shadow.

This is a write about many of our elder loved ones going through Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.