There’s just no stopping acclaimed SaddleBrooke feline authors Carly and Charly in their quest for fun and adventure. Inspired by the World Cup, these catheletes try their first team sport, soccer. They quickly assemble some friends, practice a few drills, work on ball handling and dribbling, and shoot some goals. Team colors and team names are established. Then, they’re ready to go.

These cats quickly learn the essential dos and dont’s of playing youth soccer. Early in practice, Alley lands on his rump after missing a kick but he gets up and laughs it off. With natural agility and grace, no one is surprised. J oin in on the soccer fun with 10 adventure cats in “Let’s Play Soccer”, the seventh book in The Adventures of Carly and Charly series.

The first six books: “How It All Began”, “Let’s Go Boating”, “Let’s Play Tennis”, “Let’s Play Pickleball”, “Let’s Try Baking”, and “Let’s Go Horseback Riding” are all available at online booksellers. Pick up one or two for your grandkids... or for yourself!

And stay tuned for books eight and nine, “Let’s Go Skateboarding” and “Let’s Try Painting”, which will be out in early 2023.