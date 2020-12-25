Saturday, October 12, 1940, was a sun-drenched autumn day in southern Arizona. Tucson weather conditions were hot, with the afternoon desert temperature crowding 90. There was barely a breeze across the robin egg blue sky. North of the Old Pueblo, along Highway 79, on the way to Pinal County Seat in Florence, the desolate terrain was gritty, dusty, and dry. You could see a feller driving on the dirt road from miles away by the rooster tail formed from billowing swirls of powdery cerise dust following the car as the vehicle pushed over 75 miles an hour.
Only a few automobiles could deliver that sort of speed back then. This car was a 1937 Super-Charged V8 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible built in Auburn, IN. Driven by a bona fide cowboy with formidable connections to Tucson, the radiant yellow roadster, with kiss me red leather interior, was a one-of-a-kind touring car. Further up Route 79, near mile marker 115, less than 18 miles south of Florence, there were road construction barriers at a bridge previously washed-out by a flash flood. Work crews were at the site.
Standing on the brakes, the driver tried to stop his coffin-nosed Cord, swerved twice, then rolled over upside down into the gully. Behind the driver's seat was a hefty aluminum suitcase which allegedly contained large sums of money, including weighty silver dollars, traveler's checks, and jewels. The Halliburton travel case flew forward on impact and struck the driver in the back of the head, shattering his skull and breaking his neck.
Just short of 2 p.m. that day, the legendary motorist had left a saloon at Oracle Junction, near the current Lupe's Restaurant, and SaddleBrooke. The impresario showman reportedly imbibed in moonshine whisky and played a few poker hands before setting out for Florence to meet with relatives. He never made it. At approximately 2:12 that afternoon, Thomas Hezikiah Mix, age 60, was dead.
Lore has it that the night before, Mix stayed at the old Santa Rita Hotel in Tucson, where he gambled and drank until 3:00 in the morning with hotel musicians. Around 1:00 p.m. the next day, before driving north out of Tucson on Oracle Road, Mix spoke with Pima County Sheriff Ed Echols on the street in downtown Tucson. The two were close friends and fellow rodeo stars.
Tom made 370 western movies and, at the time, was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, earning up to $18,000 a week, which translates to more than $220,000 today. During the stock market crash, he lost most of his wealth, including his home in Beverly Hills, the Bar Circle Ranch, and movie studios in Prescott. Mix was married five times and paid dearly for four divorce decrees.
Upon his death north of Tucson that fateful Saturday afternoon, his remains were taken to a small Mortuary in Florence. Later the body was flown from Tucson to California for a Freemason Masonic and military funeral service. Fans by the thousands and highly notable movie star personalities attended the October 16, 1940, funeral service. Rudy Vallee sang "Empty Saddles," Tom's favorite song.
Gene Autry, Gary Cooper, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Mickey Rooney, Buck Jones, Harry Carey, Samuel Goldwyn, and Cecil B. DeMille attended. Mix wore his favorite white, western dress suit and was buried with his boots on in a bronze casket. He was interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, CA.
Tom Mix was a magically magnetic, almost mystical celebrity who created a celebrated historic western legend in his era. He is still regarded as one of the most influential actors in films. In 1967 Mix's fame endured when his likeness was featured with other 20th century celebrities on the cover of the Beatles' Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
Two years to the day of the movie star's demise, Tony "The Wonder Horse," Mix's dearly loved steed passed on to that grand alfalfa field in the sky. At age 40, the remarkably trained horse, who comprehended hundreds of word commands, died humanely. Tony is memorialized at the top of the stone monument near the Pinal County wash where Tom Mix died. The riderless two-foot-tall steel horse has been replaced several times because of theft and gunshot holes. Have a look next time you pass by on Route 79 from SaddleBrooke.
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email me at franchise@att.net.