The Golder Ranch office of Long Realty loves SaddleBrooke artists. So, for the past year we have turned our real estate office into a gallery where local artists can display their work to the public. It is a great venue because home buyers are often looking for new artwork for their homes.
Some of the local artists who have shown their work in our Office Gallery have been: Joanna Voisine, Vivian Sathre, Kent Banta, Jim Morris and Jackie Cohen. The photos in this article feature the incomparable Jim Morris who delighted visitors and staff alike with his vibrant paintings. Jackie Cohen is the current featured artist gracing our walls with her unique paintings and photographs.
All of these artists have made our workplace a more pleasant and joyful environment. A new piece of original artwork can also give your house a new look to freshen and brighten up your home decor. The paintings in our gallery can be purchased by contacting the artist directly or by emailing joannewells@longrealty.com.