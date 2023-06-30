Long Realty is currently showcasing artist Mary Bubla, featuring 38 framed paintings, many of which are award winners. Mary’s most prestigious and recent award was to be accepted into the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies 48th annual Exhibition. The painting, titled, “Asters Among Aspens”, is one of 90 paintings selected for this exhibition. Mary Whyte, a world renowned artist, author and juror, chose this painting from among 700 entries from the ten watercolor societies that make up Western Federation of Watercolor Societies (WFWS). The exhibit will run from from Saturday, May 6, to Saturday, June 3, at the Tower Gallery, in Grapevine, Texas.

About Mary’s PaintingsMary says she is inspired by the beauty in nature, especially trees, cacti and flowers. She creates her paintings through the “Pouring” technique. Once her preliminary drawing is completed, Mary wets the paper and pours the three primary colors. When the painting is dry, she applies masking fluid to the areas she wants to maintain. The next step is to darken the value of each color and pour again. This process is repeated up to seven times, resulting in luminous exciting transparent layers of color. Achieving this type of transparency can only be done with pouring. Once all of the masking fluid is removed, darker details can be added with a brush.

The WFWS exhibition is hosted by a different society every year. Founded in 1974, the WFWS is a consortium of ten regional associations of watercolorists from Idaho, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Texas. It’s mission is to showcase works on paper created with a variety of water-based media, to encourage and recognize artistic excellence through competitions and to encourage the visibility of watercolor as an artistic medium through these annual exhibitions. Members of the regional member societies are members of WFWS, at present numbering over 5,000 artists.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

If you would like to know more about Mary, check out her bio and photos of her work on the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild website. Better yet, come to see many of her award-winning paintings on display in our Long Realty Golder Ranch Office Gallery, located at 15250 N. Oracle Road, #110, located in the same shopping mall as the Basha’s supermarket.

Our office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All paintings in our office gallery are for sale. If you have any questions about the gallery or want to buy a specific painting, call Joanne Wells at (505) 249-9223 or contact the artist, Mary Bubla directly at (520) 825-0500.