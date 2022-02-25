Dona Ferry spent her working life as a teacher, first with high school science students, and later owning an adult learning center, exploring more spiritual topics. She and her husband also took care of their moms, who both lived to be centenarians. From Connecticut, the Ferrys were looking to move to warmer climes in retirement but weren’t sold on any East Coast locales. When Dona’s nephew moved to Tucson with Roche, they decided to visit in 2017. They built a home in SaddleBrooke in 2018 and moved-in in May 2019.
Ferry, who’d never explored art as a pastime, was excited to take some of the classes offered by the SaddlBrooke Fine Arts Guild. “I always wanted to do some kind of art. I would have majored in it in college, but I didn’t know how to turn that into a career. I’m always up to the challenge of learning new things and there are so many opportunities to learn here.”
“I started with drawing and painting sessions with Laurie Brussel. This got me started painting,” she said. “I knew how to see details and I always look for beauty. Then the pandemic hit. While I wasn’t taking classes, I continued to practice painting. I completed more than 30 works,” she laughed. “Some of them I just painted over a previous canvas, but I could see that my work was getting better, and it was very therapeutic. Painting is so soothing for me. It’s almost meditative. I never focus on the outcome. I just enjoy the process.”
Ferry recently started classes with the Guild again, this time, exploring Beginning Watercolor with Karen Brungardt. “Watercolor makes your brain think in a whole new way. You really have to think about what you want to achieve while you’re creating it,” she explained. “I’m also drawn to more abstract and impressionistic work. I love splashes of color and often find it difficult to stay inside the lines,” she confessed. “I tend to create and blend ideas using things I see and things I imagine.”
Ferry noted that she always used art and music in teaching, so exploring this creative area feels very comfortable. She believes techniques are useful to learn so you can be creative and enjoy life and classes are an excellent way to get that grounding.
She suggested that aspiring artists ask themselves why they want to do art and to be realistic in their goals. She further cautions, “Don’t compare yourself to others. Do art, or whatever, for yourself. Don’t judge your first efforts. Learn to see from your heart. Learn some skills and be open to new experiences.”
“Take some drawing training so you learn about perspective,” Ferry added. “Don’t be afraid of failure. Practice mixing colors and try painting from a limited palette. Don’t get too fussy and detailed in your first pieces. Try to stay simple and focus on just one element when you’re beginning. Above all, have fun.”
For details about Guild classes and other activities, visit their website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.