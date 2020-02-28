If you have read my recent columns, you’ll recognize the subject. If you haven’t (I understand!), here’s a one-sentence synopsis: I believe light and composition are the most important elements of the visual arts—but the way I work—light comes first and then composition. At our most recent meetings of the Digital Photography Club of Saddlebrooke, we had two working photographers talk about the importance of “looking at light” in their photography.
In January, Colleen Miniuk spoke about “Seeing the Light in Outdoor Photography.” Colleen is a photographer, author and speaker, whose work regularly appears in Arizona Highways and similar publications. She showed many beautiful examples of her work, but one of the main takeaways for me was the importance of shadows in a photograph.
Photos that are taken with the sun or other light source directly behind you tend to look flat and lack depth. Photos that have shadows tend to have more depth and are just visually, (least to me,) more interesting. Lack of (useful) shadows in a photo taken with an on-camera flash is why I consider flash a last resort when taking a photo.
In February, well-known bird photographer Ben Knoot talked about lighting in his program on techniques for photographing birds. Ben also has done some beautiful work but capturing birds in flight makes it difficult to get the light just the way you want it. Every one of his photographs are far better than I am ever likely to produce (for one thing, I don’t have his patience!), but shadows really help bring out the detail in the feathers of his subjects.
Again, “Practice, practice, practice!” You don’t need a camera to look at light but taking lots of photos in different lighting conditions and studying them will pay off. I can almost guarantee it will make you a better photographer!
If you want more info on any of the topics covered in this column, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. And don’t forget to visit the “Saddlebag Notes” photography web pages on their website, at www.saddlebagnotes.com/photography.