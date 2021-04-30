Is to squeeze a child's hand
Dress an open wound
Feelings begin to expand
The Heart has suddenly bloomed
Shouldering a neighbor's hurt
Sharing a friend's piteous grief
Impounding goodness to assert
Comforting words shared in belief
Love has no tightened boundaries
The emotion has a contagious impact
Life can trap us in a puzzling quandry
Our feelings begin to stack and stack
A parental love sets our life's goals
Siblings capture our committed sense
Our generous love begins to unfold
When true love is deeper and dense
How lucky to find a mate who but loves us
In spite of our disappointments and failings
Shares the need to be not "I", but us
Openly declaring love by discreetly unveiling
The one who sets the flame to the fire
The person who remains at your side
Fulfilling that unsavory desire
My heart bursts with magnanimous pride
- Christine Reding
February 2021