Is to squeeze a child's hand

Dress an open wound

Feelings begin to expand

The Heart has suddenly bloomed

Shouldering a neighbor's hurt

Sharing a friend's piteous grief

Impounding goodness to assert

Comforting words shared in belief

Love has no tightened boundaries

The emotion has a contagious impact

Life can trap us in a puzzling quandry

Our feelings begin to stack and stack

A parental love sets our life's goals

Siblings capture our committed sense

Our generous love begins to unfold

When true love is deeper and dense

How lucky to find a mate who but loves us

In spite of our disappointments and failings

Shares the need to be not "I", but us

Openly declaring love by discreetly unveiling

The one who sets the flame to the fire

The person who remains at your side

Fulfilling that unsavory desire

My heart bursts with magnanimous pride

- Christine Reding

February 2021

