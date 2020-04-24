If there is one thing I have learned during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine is that I get very frustrated when I can’t leave our little piece of heaven and go exploring. There seems to be a lot of controversy about what “Quarantine” actually means, but if it means staying within the confines of your property, that can seem pretty limiting, especially when it comes to photography.
But it doesn’t have to be! I’ve written before about seeing things differently, finding a different angle or different lighting at various times of day. But there is another way of looking for— and seeing—things differently and it opens a whole treasure of photo possibilities: Looking close-up!
Back in the “old days,” say ten to fifteen years ago, taking close-up photos meant choosing an appropriate lens and having either add-on optics or extension tubes to allow you to focus down to a few inches— or less. For interchangeable lens cameras, you can buy lenses specifically made to focus very close— typically as close as a one to one ratio, where the image on the camera’s sensor is the same size as your subject.
For the rest of us, there are less expensive options than buying a close-up lens that gets to essentially the same place. For my interchangeable lens cameras, I prefer extension tubes. They are relatively cheap compared to buying another lens, and they don’t introduce anything between your lens and the subject. ‘Round these parts, dust seems to gravitate to glass, so I feel there are problems with keeping them clean.
So, if you can change lenses, what lens should you use? Generally, wide angle lenses will focus closer than a “normal,” or telephoto lenses. The tradeoff is that a wide-angle lens requires you get so close to your subject that you can interfere with the lighting or the subject itself. If you are shooting with a zoom lens, you can experiment with various levels of zoom and extension tube to see what works best for you.
But for SmartPhone shooters, there is good news for you— and me— too. Many SmartPhones today have two or three lenses and you can choose which one you want to use. Although they are built into the ‘phone rather than interchangeable, the same holds true concerning the lenses. The “tele” lens will not focus as close as the wide-angle. I have found that with my SmartPhone, I tend to use the “normal” lens for most of my close-up shooting. Experiment with your various ‘phone camera lenses and see what works best for you. I was amazed at how close you can be to a subject and take a tack-sharp image.