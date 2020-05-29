Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView
This practice session is designed for beginning players and players who want to brush up after years of not playing Mah Jongg. No sign up - just drop in. The sessions are every Wednesday at MountainView Club House in the Restaurant East Room from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We do not play for money and if you have a set and/or card, please bring it. Seena will NOT be available to teach until further notice. Come join in the fun and meet new people.
PLEASE NOTE: Maj Jongg will be in the Cactus Room on Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.
Open Mah Jongg at MountainView
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MoutainView Club House in the Restaurant East Room. Remember there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people.
PLEASE NOTE: Mah Jongg will be in the Cactus Room on Wednesday, June 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If there are any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.
Open Mah Jongg Thursday Night
For those who already know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every second and third Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at MountainView Club House in the Cactus Room. No sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at 818-2218.
REMINDER: All of the above applies to the three Mah Jongg groups when SaddleBrooke reopens its activity facilities.