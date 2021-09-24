Open Mah Jongg on Wednesday (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
For those who know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room next to the Mesquite Grill in HOA-2. Remember there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.
Important Note
Wednesday, October 13 and October 20, Open Mah Jongg will be in the CACTUS Room at the MountainView Club House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, October 27, Open Mah Jongg will be in the SAGUARO Room at the MountainView Club House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All other dates remain the same.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.