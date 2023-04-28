Open Mah Jongg on

Wednesdays

(1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

For those who know how to play the game, beginning Wednesday, May 3, Open Mah Jongg will now be held every Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the MountainView Club House in the CACTUS ROOM. Remember there is no sign up—just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.

PLEASE NOTE: Only SaddleBrooke residents may play in the group.

Any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.