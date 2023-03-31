Open Mah Jongg on Wednesdays

(1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

For those who know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MountainView Club House in the SAGUARO ROOM. Remember, there is no sign up — just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.

PLEASE NOTE: As we do not have a room, there will be NO Mah Jongg on March 15 and April 19. REMEMBER: Only SaddleBrooke residents may play in this group.

Any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.