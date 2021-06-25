Wednesday Morning Practice Session at MountainView
(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
This practice session is no longer available.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Open Mah Jongg on Wednesday
(1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
For those who know how to play the game, open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room next to the Mesquite Grill in HOA #2. Remember there is no sign up - just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Open Mah Jongg Thursday Night
(Second and Third Thursday Night from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.)
Open Mah Jongg Thursday Night is no longer available.
If you have any questions, please call Seena at (520) 818-2218.