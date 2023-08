Open Mah Jongg on Wednesdays

(1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

For those advanced players who play fast, Open Mah Jongg is held every Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MountainView Club House in the CACTUS ROOM.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Remember there is no sign upโ€”just drop in. We do not play for money and if you have a Mah Jongg set, please bring it. Come join in the fun and meet new people. Look forward to seeing you.

PLEASE NOTE: Only SaddleBrooke residents may play in the group.

For any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.